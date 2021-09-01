Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Virtual school is still available through Florida Virtual School Flex program

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CUMrv_0bja0s4000
E-learning class and internet online education success with computer laptop screen (clipping path), graduation hat, academic cap, mortarboard and degree certificate on books in class or library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many, virtual school enrollment has closed in Florida. However, there’s one program that is still available, The Florida Virtual School (FLVS) Flex program.

The FLVS Flex program allows students kindergarten through 12th grade to learn online year-round at their own pace. Students can incorporate one or more courses as part of the education plan for the school year.

If a family decides to have their student take all their courses through FLVS Flex, then they are required to register as a homeschool student in their zoned school district. If they are only taking one or two courses, homeschool registration is not required.

The program is all-tuition-free for Florida residents. There are more than 190 courses offered and they are all taught by state-certified teachers.

To learn more or to register for FLVS Flex, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
61K+
Followers
63K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flvs Flex#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy