Virtual school is still available through Florida Virtual School Flex program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For many, virtual school enrollment has closed in Florida. However, there’s one program that is still available, The Florida Virtual School (FLVS) Flex program.

The FLVS Flex program allows students kindergarten through 12th grade to learn online year-round at their own pace. Students can incorporate one or more courses as part of the education plan for the school year.

If a family decides to have their student take all their courses through FLVS Flex, then they are required to register as a homeschool student in their zoned school district. If they are only taking one or two courses, homeschool registration is not required.

The program is all-tuition-free for Florida residents. There are more than 190 courses offered and they are all taught by state-certified teachers.

