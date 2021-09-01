Hunter x Hunter Fans Celebrate A Special Holiday

One Piece is setting the stage for Roronoa Zoro's epic lineage with a curious tease in the newest chapter of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series! The Wano Country arc has been a pretty huge one for Zoro overall because not only have fans not seen him in action for quite some time, but he was the perfect fit for this samurai influenced land. But as he continues to fight in the climax of the War at Onigashima, it seems that he might be a much more perfect fit in the land of Wano than fans might have ever been aware of.