Hunter x Hunter Fans Celebrate A Special Holiday

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHunter x Hunter is unfortunately still on hiatus, with the mangaka responsible for the creation of the anime series focusing on hunters like Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and more revealing no plans to return to the Shonen franchise that has become so beloved in the history of anime. While Yoshihiro Togashi might have no revealed a return of the manga series, fans of the franchise are taking to social media to celebrate "Yorknew Day", which acted as the day that our quartet of heroes would join forces once again to kick off the events of the Greed Island Arc.

