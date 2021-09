Every morning at 8:50 Gunner and I give you a feel good story of the day. Not often are they local but today's Feel Good comes from right here in Odessa. As you all know we here at LoneStar 923 are very big supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and over the years many of you have jumped on board with us. St Jude Children's Research Hospital treats children with childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases at no cost to the patient or their families. St Jude is an organization that runs primarily on donations, so when I see someone joining us in the fight, I have to support them.