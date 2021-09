This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Novel foods and genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are subject to a large variation in regulatory approaches around the world, with some countries being more open to the cultivation and use of GMOs and new or novel substances, whilst others take a more cautious approach and have specifically developed regulatory frameworks to control the placement of such products on their markets. In addition, there are varying definitions and classifications applied across different parts of the world to both categories.