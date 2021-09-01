Li: Congress needs to act on gerrymandering NOW!

The state of Ohio, with almost an even split of Democrat and Republican voters, has 12 districts represented by Republican politicians and only 4 districts by Democrats, according to Michael Li, Senior Counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice. In his recent article “Stopping Gerrymandering Can’t Wait” he says you can’t out-organize against gerrymandering, a situation which the Supreme Court has been “hands-off”. With the recent census numbers released, the Senate must pass the “For the People Act” and the “John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act” immediately, prior to new redistricting maps being drawn up by states.