Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Li: Congress needs to act on gerrymandering NOW!

By 8 O'Clock Buzz
wortfm.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of Ohio, with almost an even split of Democrat and Republican voters, has 12 districts represented by Republican politicians and only 4 districts by Democrats, according to Michael Li, Senior Counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice. In his recent article “Stopping Gerrymandering Can’t Wait” he says you can’t out-organize against gerrymandering, a situation which the Supreme Court has been “hands-off”. With the recent census numbers released, the Senate must pass the “For the People Act” and the “John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act” immediately, prior to new redistricting maps being drawn up by states.

www.wortfm.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gerrymandering#Democrats#Voting Rights#Republican#The Supreme Court#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential Electionwvgazettemail.com

B.A. Miskowiec: Congress must pass John Lewis Voting Rights Act (Opinion)

September is National Voting Rights Month. This month, the U.S. Congress will address a bill aimed to restore integrity and fairness to the voting process. People calling for greater restrictions on the voting process claim rampant voter fraud and stolen elections. Our country’s history, however, reveals a concerted effort to disenfranchise minority voters.
Saint Louis, MOarcamax.com

Editorial: Biden's hands are tied on eviction moratoriums, so it's up to Congress to act

President Joe Biden’s bid to placate far-left members of his party by extending a moratorium on evictions has, predictably, crumbled following last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling declaring the moratorium unconstitutional. St. Louis-area courts quickly followed with orders for sheriffs to resume evictions of tenants who are long overdue paying their rent. That means the nation is back to square one when it comes to protecting families whose principal breadwinners became financially strapped because of the pandemic.
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

As former members, we know Congress needs reform

We, as former members of Congress, know better than anyone that Congress is broken. Partisanship and outdated procedures have made it a legislative body far different from what our Founding Fathers envisioned. Congress no longer functions in a way that allows our representatives to come together and create policies that will protect, uplift, and invest in this great nation.
Congress & CourtsPride Publishing

NAACP, Black leaders demand Congress act on voting rights

With voter suppression laws taking shape in Texas, Georgia, Arizona, and just about every GOP-led state in the nation, NAACP President Derrick Johnson is pleading for Democrats and the White House to show a sense of urgency. In a scathing op-ed, Johnson said: “We cannot out-organize voter suppression. We organized...
Congress & Courtswfxb.com

House of Representatives Passes Voting Rights Bill

Also in Washington yesterday, the House of Representatives passed a voting rights bill. The ‘John Lewis Voting Rights Advancements Act’ was named after the former Georgia congressman who died last year. The bill will restore part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that allowed the Justice Department to block certain jurisdictions with a history of voter discrimination from changing their voting rules. Attorney General Merrick Garland said previously that the act’s ‘preclearance’ provision was ‘enormously effective’ and led to ‘thousands of discriminatory voting changes that would have curtailed the voting rights of millions of citizens in jurisdictions large and small.’
Congress & Courtscityxtramagazine.com

Kevin McCarthy Is Having A Breakdown Because The 1/6 Committee Wants His Phone Records

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has been coming apart because the 1/6 Committee is after his phone records. On Monday, CNN first reported the existence of an evolving list of lawmakers whose phone records the committee wanted preserved. At the time of CNN’s reporting, McCarthy’s name had not been added to a draft version of the list, but by the time the document was finalized and sent to the telecommunications companies later that same day, it was included.
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

What are Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney waiting for?

Republican Reps. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and Liz Cheney (Wyo.) have defied their party and risked their seats by agreeing to serve on the House select committee to investigate the MAGA Republicans’ attempt to overturn the 2020 election, which culminated in the violent insurrection on Jan. 6. Cheney recently accepted the role as vice chair of the committee.
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy