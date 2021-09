A new finding about brown bears in the remote forests of Sweden is a sad indicator of just how far humanity's mess can extend – but a positive example of how we can turn things around with simple actions. The growing problem of antibiotic resistance after industrial-scale production of antimicrobial products started in the 1940s can be traced in the teeth of Swedish brown bears (Ursus arctos). From the 1950s, the animals show an increase in antibiotic resistance. However, after the 1990s, when Sweden introduced regulations controlling the use of antibiotics, the bears' antibiotic resistance decreased. This suggests that regulation is a powerful...