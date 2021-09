Well, that didn’t go as planned. After a whopping 14 years, the Hearst Estate has at long last found a buyer. Trouble is, it’s for much less than it originally asked. The property was first listed in 2007 for an eye-watering $195 million, only for that number to be slashed in the following years until it reappeared for $70 million this June. It’s now sold for $47 million—no small thing, but nearly $150 million less than what its owner likely hoped. That owner is attorney Leonard Ross, who has had the property in his portfolio for decades. Things have gotten a bit...