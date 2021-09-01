Cancel
TMSG: 5-Year-Old Saves Her Mom’s Life During Medical Emergency

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article5-year-old Adalynn’s mother Chelsey Chmielewski was suffering from a stroke while her husband was at work. Adalynn didn’t know how to read or write, but she did know something was going on with her mom. The 5-year-old told Fox 6 Now that she knew how to call her dad because...

WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
KidsParents Magazine

Dentist's Aggressive Approach to Crying 5-Year-Old Leaves Mom Baffled

Dentist visits aren't typically fun, but one girl's check-up left her in tears and her mom unsure what to do next. Going to the dentist for regular check-ups is important, but it's not necessarily everyone's favorite thing. And kids are no exception. One poor little girl wasn't exactly flashing her...
Missouri StateKansas City Star

MO dad who gave 7 of his kids COVID: Nurses ‘can’t even stop to clean up the vomit’

From his Kansas City hospital bed, 42-year-old Ben Anderson, of Cameron, Missouri, had a message for those who, like him, have for whatever reason not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine: “These nurses, doctors, are overwhelmed. They are doing the best they can but the emergency rooms are so busy with COVID patients they can’t even stop to clean up the vomit from one patient before they get a code blue and have to run because someone is dying. They are not showing us that on the nightly news. People don’t get it. This is not the sniffles.”
Family RelationshipsLaredo Morning Times

A mom dies of COVID days after her husband makes one final wish: 'Make sure my kids get vaccinated'

A few weeks ago, Lydia Rodriguez thought her body was strong enough to fight the coronavirus without the vaccine. But after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus. By the time Rodriguez, 42, changed her mind and asked for the shot, it was too late, her doctor said. A ventilator awaited her, her cousin Dottie Jones told The Washington Post.
Travelmymodernmet.com

Japanese Families Are Sending Bags of Rice as “Newborns” for Relatives to Hugs

During the lockdowns caused by COVID-19, families and friends have been getting creative to hug. In Japan—like most of the world—holding your loved ones close is still risky, particularly for the elderly or immunocompromised. Travel is also limited. Luckily, the Kome no Zoto Yoshimiya rice shop has created a sweet solution to involve families (no matter how far) in the big moments of life. Naruo Ono—owner of the Kitakyushu-based shop—creates decorative rice bags in the exact birth weights of newborn babies so that their extended families can get the joy of holding a new arrival.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

'I miss my son': Chicago mom loses her 12-year-old boy to COVID

CHICAGO - Rina Miller spent her days and nights caring for her son with Down syndrome. Not long after Alonso Moreira’s 12th birthday earlier this month, they both began struggling to breathe. They had been infected with the coronavirus. Paramedics took them to Stroger Hospital, where they were placed at...
RelationshipsCleveland News - Fox 8

Mother holds newborn only one time before dying from COVID-19

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WJW) — A Florida woman only got to hold her newborn daughter one time before passing away from complications due to COVID-19. WOFL reports Kristen McCullen, 30, was active and healthy before developing symptoms three weeks before her due date. Doctors performed a C-section, welcoming baby Summer into...
Family RelationshipsTODAY.com

To the 14 year old who had to forgo school to become a mother

Covid has had a terrible effect on us all as parents. We struggle with how to handle the fear of our little ones returning to school. Let's think about this though. We live in the greatest country in the world. We are educated and know when we have to let go and know that we have done everything we know to do to ensure their safety. We also need to remember we have choice as to whether we engage in virtual learning or in person. I often reflect on children around the world when contemplating my own choices and I was so moved by a women I met at a conference who told me at 14, she was a child bride. I had no understanding how in this day and age, there could still be such cultural bondage. She said she wished desperately to go to school but she was betrothed to an older man at 14 and a mother at 15. She said in underpopulated parts of India, this is not uncommon. I think of her often as I look at my girls who have choice in everything they do and it makes putting them on that bus that much more easier. So, I'm making the lunches, looking for backpacks and a mask every morning because I know every possible precaution has been taken, we have all been vaccinated and life must go on.

