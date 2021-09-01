Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How Climate Change Is Having An Impact On My Parenting

momtastic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past couple of years have been stressful for a variety of reasons- political unrest, pandemic woes, and division. However, in the background of all of it there’s been an insidious spectre lurking- climate change. Although activists and advocates for sustainability have been sounding the alarm for a long time, we are now in a stage that’s recently been described as a “code red for humanity”. As a person who’s raising my children in a region that’s being slammed by wildfires and record-breaking heatwaves, I’ve been feeling the pressure when it comes to talking to kids about climate change.

www.momtastic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas#Political Unrest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Parenting
Related
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

How will climate change affect the number of insects?

A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) discusses how the Earth is changing. These changes will include dramatic changes in precipitation as well as increasing levels of CO2 in the atmosphere and global temperatures. Some of these changes are expected to increase the number of insects around...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Measuring how the Arctic responds to climate change

Researchers at the University of East Anglia have helped develop a new way to measure how Arctic plants respond to climate change. Over the past few decades, the Arctic has been warming more than twice as fast as the rest of the planet. At the same time, long-term atmospheric carbon dioxide measurements have shown substantial increases in the amount of carbon absorbed into and emitted by plants and soil—the terrestrial ecosystem—in the Arctic every year.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Trace

How Climate Change Could Worsen Gun Violence

When Daniel Semenza read the United Nations’ alarming August report on the worsening climate crisis, he immediately thought about how increasing global temperatures would exacerbate violent crime. The criminologist and Rutgers University–Camden professor has spent years studying violent crime and health disparities, and he has long been urging people to take their connection seriously.
Wildlifecapitalpress.com

Biologists research how climate change may impact Rocky Mountain elk

STARKEY, Ore. — Rocky Mountain elk in Northeastern Oregon may fall prey to climate change. U.S. Forest Service research biologist Mike Wisdom and Casey Brown, a research biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, are among a growing number of people who are concerned about the role climate change is playing in nature. Wisdom and Brown are helping conduct a Starkey Project study aimed at determining if climate change will hurt Rocky Mountain elk reproduction.
EnvironmentPosted by
WABE

How Climate Change Is Fueling Hurricanes Like Ida

Ida was a fierce Category 4 storm when it came ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. With sustained winds of about 150 miles per hour, the hurricane ripped roofs off buildings and snapped power poles. The storm pushed a wall of water powerful enough to sweep homes off foundations and tear boats and barges from their moorings.
AnimalsWNEM

Climate change affects local honeybees

A juicy honey crisp apple is a homegrown treat here in Michigan, and just one of many varieties produced by the state’s apple industry. But farmers wouldn’t be able to produce these treats without some helpers who create quite a buzz. Honeybees! These flying, hive-building insects can be found on...
EnvironmentLa Grande Observer

Reversal on wildfire crisis, climate change unlikely, Oregonians say

SALEM — Humankind has little chance of solving the climate crisis and the growing frequency of wildfires. That’s the majority opinion of Oregonians recently polled in a survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center. Two-thirds of Oregonians (66%) responded that there is only a small chance or no...
ScienceGW Hatchet

Biology lab spearheads project to study climate change impacts on dying trees

Biology department researchers are studying the effects of climate change and rising sea levels on dying trees. Keryn Gedan, an assistant professor of biology and the study’s lead researcher, said the project will culminate with an online map showcasing all the ghost forests on the East Coast to raise awareness about the impact of rising sea levels. Volunteers with the department’s Gedan Coastal Marine Ecology lab, which studies wetlands, will take and upload pictures of “ghost forests” – low-lying trees that have been bleached by higher tides and salt stress along the East Coast.
Environmentfinance-commerce.com

How climate change is an infrastructure problem

Editor’s note: This article, distributed by The Associated Press, was originally published on The Conversation website. The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts. Most of America’s 107,000 gas stations can fill several cars every five or 10 minutes at multiple pumps....
EnvironmentEos

How the “Best Accidental Climate Treaty” Stopped Runaway Climate Change

The international treaty that phased out the production of ozone-depleting chemicals has prevented between 0.65°C and 1°C of global warming, according to research. The study also showed that carbon stored in vegetation through photosynthesis would have dropped by 30% without the treaty, which came into force in 1989. Researchers from...
Sciencewnns.com

PARENTING: Why Science Says The Best Age To Have Kids Is After 35

The best time to have a baby and give birth is after the age of 35, as it improves the mental abilities of the mother. Researchers studied 830 postmenopausal women to test their visual perception, verbal memory, concentration and attention. They found that women who had their first baby after...
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

How Your Parents' Beliefs About Money Affect You

Research shows that "money scripts" learned in childhood can impact adults' current financial reality. "Money scripts" tend to fall into one of four categories: worship, status, avoidance, and vigilance. CBT and narrative therapy can help someone identify and rewrite a problematic money script. After trying to address her thoughts and...
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
Societyspring.org.uk

This Charming Trait Is A Sign Of High IQ

The trait is not normally associated with intelligent people. People who are generous by nature have a higher IQ, research finds. Generous people are unselfish and sometimes deny themselves so that others can have more. Although generosity is not something people usually associate with intelligence, psychological research clearly shows a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy