How Climate Change Is Having An Impact On My Parenting

The past couple of years have been stressful for a variety of reasons- political unrest, pandemic woes, and division. However, in the background of all of it there’s been an insidious spectre lurking- climate change. Although activists and advocates for sustainability have been sounding the alarm for a long time, we are now in a stage that’s recently been described as a “code red for humanity”. As a person who’s raising my children in a region that’s being slammed by wildfires and record-breaking heatwaves, I’ve been feeling the pressure when it comes to talking to kids about climate change.