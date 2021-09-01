Bulldog girls’ swimming strong at home meet

Kindel Jaeger swam a state consideration time in the 500 freestyle for the Newberry Bulldogs. Courtesy of NHS

Left to right: Jenna Burge, Emily Allen (on the block), and Sami Curry cheering on Kaley Burge (not pictured). This medley relay team achieved an automatic state cut time on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Bulldog girls’ swimming continued their season Aug. 25, with competition against Mid-Carolina, Strom Thurmond, Midland Valley, Aiken, and South Aiken. Newberry swimmers beat all the other female teams for the second week in a row.

In this meet, Newberry girls with a combined effort and individual efforts swam to these results: two automatic state cut time individual events, one automatic state cut time relay, one state consideration time relay, and five state consideration time individual events.

In addition to those, Newberry had several swimmers swim their best times in individual events and relay splits. The Bulldogs look to continue their strong start at their road meet next week against North Augusta, Mid-Carolina, Midland Valley, and South Aiken.

Event Result Break Down:

Event 1 – 200 Medley Relay

2nd place – Sami Curry, Jenna Burge, Kaley Burge, Emily Allen — automatic state cut time.

Event 3 – 200 Freestyle

2nd place – Kaley Burge — state consideration time.

6th place – Mafra Kemper.

Event 5 – 200 Individual Medley

3rd place – Sami Curry — state consideration time.

6th place – Kaylen Wofford.

Event 7 – 50 Freestyle

1st place – Jenna Burge — state consideration time.

4th place – Kindel Jaeger — state consideration time.

11th place – Ellis Kemper — best time to date.

17th place – Kamara Goodman.

Event 9 – 100 Butterfly

1st place – Kaley Burge — automatic state qualifying time.

4th place – Emily Allen — best time to date.

Event 11 – 100 Freestyle

4th place – Mafra Kemper.

13th place – Kaylen Wofford.

Event 13 – 500 Freestyle

1st place – Kindel Jaeger — state consideration time.

Event 15 – 200 Freestyle Relay

2nd place – Emily Allen, Jenna Burge, Kindel Jaeger and Kaley Burge.

3rd place – Ellis Kemper, Kamara Goodman, Kaylen Wofford, Mafra Kemper.

Event 17 – 100 Backstroke

3rd place – Sami Curry — state consideration time.

8th place – Kamara Goodman.

Event 19 – 100 Breaststroke

2nd place – Jenna Burge — automatic state qualifying time.

6th place – Emily Allen.

8th place – Ellis Kemper.

Event 21 – 400 Freestyle Relay

2nd place – Kindel Jaeger, Kaylen Wofford, Ellis Kemper, Sami Curry.

Newberry’s next home meet is September 8 against Ridgeview, WJ Keenan, Strom Thurmond, Palmetto Christian Academy-Greenwood, Emerald, Greenwood, Mid-Carolina and Fox Creek.