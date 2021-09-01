Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

Bulldog girls’ swimming strong at home meet

By Newberry Observer
Posted by 
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36UOLK_0bjZxU5X00
Kindel Jaeger swam a state consideration time in the 500 freestyle for the Newberry Bulldogs. Courtesy of NHS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTX4n_0bjZxU5X00

Left to right: Jenna Burge, Emily Allen (on the block), and Sami Curry cheering on Kaley Burge (not pictured). This medley relay team achieved an automatic state cut time on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Courtesy of NHS

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Bulldog girls’ swimming continued their season Aug. 25, with competition against Mid-Carolina, Strom Thurmond, Midland Valley, Aiken, and South Aiken. Newberry swimmers beat all the other female teams for the second week in a row.

In this meet, Newberry girls with a combined effort and individual efforts swam to these results: two automatic state cut time individual events, one automatic state cut time relay, one state consideration time relay, and five state consideration time individual events.

In addition to those, Newberry had several swimmers swim their best times in individual events and relay splits. The Bulldogs look to continue their strong start at their road meet next week against North Augusta, Mid-Carolina, Midland Valley, and South Aiken.

Event Result Break Down:

Event 1 – 200 Medley Relay

2nd place – Sami Curry, Jenna Burge, Kaley Burge, Emily Allen — automatic state cut time.

Event 3 – 200 Freestyle

2nd place – Kaley Burge — state consideration time.

6th place – Mafra Kemper.

Event 5 – 200 Individual Medley

3rd place – Sami Curry — state consideration time.

6th place – Kaylen Wofford.

Event 7 – 50 Freestyle

1st place – Jenna Burge — state consideration time.

4th place – Kindel Jaeger — state consideration time.

11th place – Ellis Kemper — best time to date.

17th place – Kamara Goodman.

Event 9 – 100 Butterfly

1st place – Kaley Burge — automatic state qualifying time.

4th place – Emily Allen — best time to date.

Event 11 – 100 Freestyle

4th place – Mafra Kemper.

13th place – Kaylen Wofford.

Event 13 – 500 Freestyle

1st place – Kindel Jaeger — state consideration time.

Event 15 – 200 Freestyle Relay

2nd place – Emily Allen, Jenna Burge, Kindel Jaeger and Kaley Burge.

3rd place – Ellis Kemper, Kamara Goodman, Kaylen Wofford, Mafra Kemper.

Event 17 – 100 Backstroke

3rd place – Sami Curry — state consideration time.

8th place – Kamara Goodman.

Event 19 – 100 Breaststroke

2nd place – Jenna Burge — automatic state qualifying time.

6th place – Emily Allen.

8th place – Ellis Kemper.

Event 21 – 400 Freestyle Relay

2nd place – Kindel Jaeger, Kaylen Wofford, Ellis Kemper, Sami Curry.

Newberry’s next home meet is September 8 against Ridgeview, WJ Keenan, Strom Thurmond, Palmetto Christian Academy-Greenwood, Emerald, Greenwood, Mid-Carolina and Fox Creek.

Comments / 0

Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

600
Followers
635
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
North Augusta, SC
Newberry, SC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Allen
Person
Strom Thurmond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Swimming#Nhs Newberry#Individual Medley 3rd#Ridgeview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Men’s cross country picked 10th in SAC Preseason Poll

NEWBERRY — After a fall season that only included one meet, the Newberry men’s cross country team was picked to finish 10th in the South Atlantic Conference Preseason Poll. The Wolves garnered 55 points, five points behind ninth place Mars Hill. The three-time defending conference champions and regional powerhouse, Queens,...
Posted by
Newberry Observer

MC cross country starts season strong

CHAPIN — On August 25, Mid-Carolina cross country competed at Crooked Creek against Chapin, Dutch Fork, River Bluff, Heathwood Hall, Fairfield-Central, Gray Collegiate and Gilbert. Cameron Wicker placed second overall with a time of 19:45. Mid-Carolina’s second place finisher was Caroline Matney (23:28), third place – Claire Hawkins (24:36), fourth...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Women’s soccer ranked 10th in SAC Preseason Poll

NEWBERRY — Newberry was voted 10th in the South Atlantic Conference’s Preseason Poll announced by the conference office on Aug. 25. The Wolves received 49 points, just one point behind Anderson University. During the abbreviated Spring 2021 season, the Wolves finished 4-4. After a pair of impressive non-conference victories to...
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Local football results

NEWBERRY COUNTY — It was not a strong week for local football teams as Newberry High, Mid-Carolina and Newberry Academy all fell. Whitmire had a bye week. The Newberry Bulldogs lost at home 35-6 to Abbeville. Newberry’s next scheduled game (Sept. 3) against Clinton has been postponed due to COVID protocols according to a tweet by Clinton High School. The game may or may not be rescheduled.
Posted by
Newberry Observer

Whitmire girls’ tennis starts season

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines tennis team opened the season Aug. 24 with a home match against the Lady Cyclones of Chester. The girls were able to get victories across the board to open the season 1-0. The girls were able to knock some of the nerves off and start the season off on the right foot. The results of the match are as follows:
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Wolves picked third in SAC Preseason Football Poll

NEWBERRY — Newberry was picked to finish third in the South Atlantic Conference’s Preseason Poll released by the conference office Monday morning. Newberry finished their shortened spring season 5-1 and 3-1 in South Atlantic Conference play and defeated spring SAC champion Tusculum 21-6 in the season opener. The Wolves received one first-place vote and were right behind Lenoir-Rhyne (1st) and Wingate (2nd).
Newberry County, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

TD Club holds annual watermelon cutting

The Newberry County Touchdown Club holds this event annually, as a kick-off to the new football season. Newberry College football players go in for watermelon. The Newberry County Touchdown Club cut up about 25 watermelons to give out to the Wolves. Jimmie Coggins | For The Newberry Observer. NEWBERRY —...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Kelly named head women’s lacrosse coach

NEWBERRY — Newberry Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson announced Friday that Tommy Kelly has been named the next women’s lacrosse head coach. “I cannot tell you how excited we are to name Tommy Kelly as our Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach,” Patterson said. “He’s passionate about the game and will build a culture based on acceptance and support to foster strong relationships within the program. Our student-athletes are ready to be coached, and he is ready to lead.”
Whitmire, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Whitmire drops opener to Great Falls

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity football team lost their season opener 36-12 to Great Falls. The Red Devils struck first to take an 8-0 lead. The Wolverines responded by driving the ball down the field, keyed by two big Cason English runs. Tre Cromer took the ball in from 18...
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Eagles volleyball ready for the season

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy volleyball teams will open their season play next week as the varsity team is looking to defend their state championship title. Since winning the state title last year, the Lady Eagles only lost one senior and return this season with five seniors Kailey Cheeks, Deja Taylor, Madison Rivers, Caroline Senn and Allison Joyner. Also returning are juniors Cassie Gilliam, Baylee Kinard and Bethany Sawyer, sophomores Jayla Williams and eighth-grader Khole Cheeks.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

Bulldogs topple Rebels

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs and the Mid-Carolina Rebels met up to open their varsity football campaign Saturday night. Newberry put together a strong ground game with K.J. Robinson leading the charge. Robinson ended the contest with 20 rushes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, Zaheim Epps picked up a TD and 31 yards on six rushes and Ty Cook added 26 yards on four rush attempts en route to the Bulldog victory, according to statistics provided by Newberry High School.
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

A Royal champion

NEWBERRY — This year, Isiah Royal became a national champion at 141 pounds in wrestling after beating St. Cloud State’s Joey Bianchini 5-4 in the national championship match. Royal is only the fourth wrestler to do so for the Newberry College Wolves. “I always dreamed about it (becoming a national...

Comments / 0

Community Policy