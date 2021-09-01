Norway looking to restructure taxation of oil and gas firms

If Buhari’s vision comes to pass, Nigeria will have achieved something truly remarkable. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 5]. So far this year, the most important development in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry has been the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) by both houses of the National Assembly on July 16. President Muhammadu Buhari has not yet signed the bill. He is expected to do so in the near future – and assuming that he does, the event will bring to a successful close the long-running effort to reform the outdated legal regime that governs the hydrocarbon sector. It will also lay a new foundation for investment in oil and gas projects. But the passage of the PIB is not the only development of note in 2021. Nigeria’s government has also rolled out ambitious plans for transforming the country into one of the world’s leading producers of gas – and also into a major consumer of gas. Another ambitious initiative Buhari unveiled the plan in late March, saying at a pre-summit conference of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja that his administration was committed to making the 2021-2030 period “The Decade of Gas.” He indicated that the initiative would build on the “Year of Gas&r...