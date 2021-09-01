St. Cloud Times works toward telling a broader range of community stories

Community journalism is the St. Cloud Times' stock in trade. Covering Central Minnesota issues isn't an add-on to our mission. It is our mission. But to properly serve our community, our newsroom needs to make deliberate decisions that will help us reflect what matters to the wide range of people who call this place home. And if you think St. Cloud is homogenous, think again. As far back as 2006, students in St. Cloud public schools spoke at least 38 different languages at home.