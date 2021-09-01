Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

FSU hosts vaccine clinic at Doak before Sunday home game

By WTXL Digital Staff
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Fb5y_0bjZv1bh00

Florida State University announced it will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic outside Doak Campbell Stadium before this Sunday’s game against Notre Dame.

The walk-in clinic will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Garnet and Go Convenience Store, located at 284 Champions Way on the east side of the stadium. No appointments are necessary, and vaccination is free and open to all interested individuals 12 years of age and older.

The first 250 FSU students, faculty or staff to get vaccinated will receive a $50 gift card good for merchandise at the FSU Bookstore and Seminole Sportshop.

“This is a wonderful and convenient opportunity for FSU fans to get their COVID-19 vaccine before they cheer on the Seminoles,” said President Richard McCullough in a released statement. “Full vaccination against the virus is the best, most effective way to protect yourself and others. I encourage our fans to take advantage of this special gameday clinic.”

Over 30 medical staff, students and volunteers from FSU, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and the Leon County Department of Health will operate the clinic.

Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to receive the vaccine.

Kickoff for the FSU-Notre Dame game is 7:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Game#Volunteers#Vaccinations#Walk In Clinic#Florida State University#Notre Dame#Go Convenience Store#The Fsu Bookstore#Seminoles#Gameday Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WTXL ABC 27 News

Notre Dame defeats Florida State in overtime

On the night that Florida State celebrated the legacy of the legendary Bobby Bowden, second-year Seminole head coach Mike Norvell opened up his second season as the FSU Head Coach. The Seminoles scored 18-unanswered points in the fourth quarter erasing a 38-20 deficit and forced No. 9 Notre Dame into overtime where the Irish would eventually seal the win. Notre Dame’s Jonathan Doerer kicked a 41-yard field goal in the first overtime period to give the Irish a 41-38 win over Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy