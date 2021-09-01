FSU hosts vaccine clinic at Doak before Sunday home game

Florida State University announced it will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic outside Doak Campbell Stadium before this Sunday’s game against Notre Dame.

The walk-in clinic will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the Garnet and Go Convenience Store, located at 284 Champions Way on the east side of the stadium. No appointments are necessary, and vaccination is free and open to all interested individuals 12 years of age and older.

The first 250 FSU students, faculty or staff to get vaccinated will receive a $50 gift card good for merchandise at the FSU Bookstore and Seminole Sportshop.

“This is a wonderful and convenient opportunity for FSU fans to get their COVID-19 vaccine before they cheer on the Seminoles,” said President Richard McCullough in a released statement. “Full vaccination against the virus is the best, most effective way to protect yourself and others. I encourage our fans to take advantage of this special gameday clinic.”

Over 30 medical staff, students and volunteers from FSU, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and the Leon County Department of Health will operate the clinic.

Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to receive the vaccine.

Kickoff for the FSU-Notre Dame game is 7:30 p.m.

