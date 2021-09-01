Cancel
Dave Grohl “Drum-off” Live On Stage!

Cover picture for the articleNandi Bushell, that little girl who got into virtual drum battles with Dave Grohl, actually got to perform onstage with the Foo Fighters. The Mike & Carla Morning Show has the clip and you can listen to the segment below!

Dave Grohl
11-year-old Nandi Bushell is a force to be reckoned with. The drumming star skyrocketed to viral fame with impressive covers of iconic rock tracks from Foo Fighters, Pixies, Nirvana, and more, and now she finally shared the stage with legendary musician Dave Grohl — after competing side-by-side in a virtual drum battle during the pandemic.
