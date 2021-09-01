South Charleston police look for driver involved in pedestrian death

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police said the driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Wednesday morning may not have realized they hit somebody. The victim’s body was discovered shortly before 3 a.m. on a MacCorkle Avenue overpass near Hardee’s and Dow Chemical. Investigators are unsure which way the victim was walking or which way the motorist who struck him was driving. The person who reported the discovery originally believed it was a deer in the road, but upon closer inspection saw it was a man and called 9-1-1.