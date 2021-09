The most recent Solana price analysis activity is bearish. Bears have taken the price levels down to $139.23. Further slippage is to be expected in the future as well. The Solana price analysis is indicating a decline in price in the last hour. The price levels have moved down to meet the $139 level, which is a relatively positive indication for the sellers to approach the market. Furthermore, there have been ongoing variations that have lasted for a while, and the bears have finally secured their lead once again.