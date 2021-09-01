Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Public School says “masks will be worn”

By FOX23.com News Staff
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrA3s_0bjZsBF500
VIDEO: Tulsa Public Schools strengthens mask policy VIDEO: Tulsa Public Schools strengthens mask policy

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) continues to say masks will be worn by all individuals without an approved exemption.

TPS issued a statement today after a temporary injunction was announced against Senate Bill 658. That is the state law that prohibits schools from requiring masks unless a State of Emergency is declared by Governor Stitt.

TPS says they made their decision on masks before this injunction adding:

“We are aware of today’s court decision and will continue to understand the intersection between the law and our safety protocols. At Tulsa Public Schools, masks will be worn by all individuals—except those with approved exemptions. Our district remains confident that our mask protocol complies with the law. This virus is currently ravaging our state and inflicting immeasurable harm on people in our community. Our district will continue to do everything we are able to do to protect our students’ and team members’ health and keep our students learning in person. Most importantly, we continue to work closely with the Tulsa Health Department and medical professional advisors to ensure that our layered safety practices stay tightly aligned with the most current guidance and research from health professionals.”

A letter from TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist went out to all parents and staff last month saying staff will wear masks starting August 30 and students will wear masks starting September 7.

©2021 Cox Media Group

