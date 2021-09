(Bloomberg) -- Brent oil edged higher after an unexpected surge in Chinese exports to a record added to positive economic signs emerging from key energy consumers. Futures in London rose 0.4% to trade above $72 a barrel, after falling the past two sessions. The growth in China’s exports last month suggests strong demand for goods in the U.S. and Europe. The country’s overall imports also rose to a record in August, and crude purchases climbed to a five-month high, pointing to a revival in Asia’s biggest economy following a recent surge in Covid-19 infections.