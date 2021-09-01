Cancel
Pope inadvertently quotes Putin to chide West's Afghan war

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Pope Francis has criticized the West's two-decade-long involvement in Afghanistan as an outsider's attempt to impose democracy — although he did it by citing Russian President Vladimir Putin while thinking he was quoting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Asked during a radio interview aired Wednesday about the new...

