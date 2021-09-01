Pitney Bowes Announces Peak-Season Delivery Surcharges

E-commerce and postal provider Pitney Bowes Inc. said it will impose peak-season parcel delivery surcharges of $1.50 per piece on all domestic shipments, effective Oct. 3. In addition, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company will levy weight-based surcharges on all shipments requiring expedited deliveries, which is a time-definite guarantee of three days or less. Shipments weighing up to 10 pounds will incur a $1.25-per-piece surcharge. Those levies will climb to $3.85 for shipments weighing 11 to 20 pounds, and to $6.25 for parcels weighing between 21 pounds and the 70-pound maximum, Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) said Monday.