Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Twitter mocks ‘Cancun Cruz’ for saying ‘America doesn’t leave Americans behind’

By Nathan Place
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIAkQ_0bjZrL2800

Senator Ted Cruz is facing a wave of mockery on Twitter after saying “America doesn’t leave Americans behind” – reminding many observers of his ill-timed trip to Cancun .

On Monday, Mr Cruz posted a clip of a CNN report on a Texas family left stranded in Afghanistan after the final round of evacuations ended. The last American troops in the country departed this week, even as hundreds of United States citizens remained – though the Biden administration has said it will continue working to get them out.

The senator was indignant.

“This is horrifying. And wrong,” Mr Cruz tweeted . “America doesn’t leave Americans behind.”

Unfortunately for the senator, observers on Twitter appeared to have a long memory.

“Sir… You went to Cancun,” one wrote simply.

“Uh…Texan here,” another commented . “Pretty sure you left us behind during a crisis.”

Others were more explicit.

“YOU LITERALLY LEFT YOUR ENTIRE STATE TO FREEZE IN A POWER OUTAGE SO YOU COULD GO TO A RITZ CARLTON IN MEXICO,” one Twitter user shout-typed . “AND THEN YOU LIED AND TRIED TO BLAME YOUR CHILDREN WHEN YOU GOT CAUGHT.”

In February this year, as millions of Texans lost power and hundreds died during a freak winter storm , Mr Cruz infamously left for a family vacation in Cancun, Mexico. After a fierce public outcry, the Texas Republican returned to his state, and appeared to blame the trip on his daughters.

“With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends,” Mr Cruz said at the time. “Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon.”

As the senator weighs in on the crisis in Afghanistan, many observers appear unwilling to let that incident go.

“Since when do you care about Americans, or anyone trying to cross a border to reach safety?” one Twitter user commented .

Others posted photos of Mr Cruz wheeling his suitcase along an airport floor during his aborted Cancun trip.

“This you?” one asked .

“Dude… NOBODY forgot how you left Texans behind to go to Cancun so maybe you should sit this one out,” another commented .

The Independent has reached out to Senator Cruz’s office for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Comments / 556

The Independent

The Independent

233K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Cnn#Texans#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dem Sen Blumenthal 'furious' over Biden admin delaying Americans trying to leave Afghanistan

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is "furious" over the Biden administration delaying flights with Americans trying to escape Afghanistan after President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal. The senator from Connecticut issued a press release on Monday eviscerating the Biden administration for delaying flights out of the Mazar-e Sharif airport in Afghanistan following...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene threatens phone companies if they hand over 6 January records

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened telecom companies, claiming they would be "shut down" if they handed over Republicans' phone data to the January 6 commission being conducted by the US House. The commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the Capitol riot, and have request the phone records of several Republican lawmakers, including Representatives Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Madison Cawthorn, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Mo Brooks, Jody Hice, Scott Perry, Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar. That list could grow to include more Republican lawmakers. Republicans have complained that the request constitutes government overreach....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

GOP Rep. says American family in Afghanistan escaped the country

A Republican congressman who attempted a rogue operation at Kabul’s airport last week said an American family he was helping escape Afghanistan left the country on Monday — as a new poll shows that a majority of voters back using military force to rescue American citizens left behind. “A little...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Ted Cruz blasts Biden amid reports of Afghan child brides brought to US

Sen. Tex Cruz blasted President Biden after reports that a number of adult male Afghan refugees had arrived in the United States with child brides. “There have been multiple cases of child brides and polygamous families from Afghanistan arriving at military bases here in America as part of their botched evacuation,” the Texas Republican said in a Friday statement.
Congress & Courtskurv.com

Cruz: Biden Administration Delaying Restart Of MPP Program

Senator Ted Cruz is accusing the Biden Administration of dragging its feet when it comes to re-implementing a Trump-era policy. The Texas Republican spent Wednesday in South Texas with 21st District Congressman Chip Roy, speaking with the Border Patrol and other officials about the current situation at the southern border. After the meetings, Cruz said the Biden Administration is “slow playing” a federal court order to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols put in place by President Trump.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Gripping Interview of American Woman Trapped in Afghanistan Despite Reaching Out to Biden State Dept: ‘What Hope Am I Supposed to Have Now?’

In an exclusive interview with Voice of America (VOA), a 24-year-old pregnant newlywed and California native recounts some of her incredible story of attempted escape during the fall of Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s armed answer to her American passport. Before the deadline for exit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy