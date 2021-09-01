Mansion, Once Asking $39 Million, Sells for $4.6 Million. Here's What Happened

Built in 2001 on over 20 acres and located just outside of St. Louis in Wentzville, Mo., this humongous 15,638-square-foot home might be the most entertaining house in the country. It is also one of the country’s best equestrian properties. Stunning from both air and ground with a lake and miles of white equestrian fencing, the home has almost everything one could ever want to do — including a children’s Ferris wheel. There are seven bedrooms, 13 baths, formal living and dining rooms as well as the informal version of each, a two-story library, two gyms, laundry rooms on two floors, boardroom, and conference room, large kitchen with two islands and clerestory windows. An elevator covers the second-floor bedroom level to the lower entertainment floor.