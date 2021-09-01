Cancel
Cleveland Browns Reported Practice Squad Signings Tracker

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 5 days ago

After waivers finish on Wednesday, teams like the Cleveland Browns will be able to start signing players to the practice squad.

Not only were there players the team released that they hope to get back on the practice squad, but they are going to add at least one player that they didn't have throughout camp to the practice squad.

Last year's changes in accordance with COVID-19 have carried over into this year, which are great for the game and add an extra level of strategy. Teams can activate two players from the practice squad on gameday that they can use like any other player.

There are also expanded rules on which players are eligible for the practice squad as well including more players that have experience in the league being eligible.

Johnny Stanton, Fullback

As long as Stanton was not claimed by someone else, he was a lock to make the practice squad. He functions as Andy Janovich's backup at fullback, but he had a great preseason filling in a bunch of areas for the Browns which made it so they didn't have to sign bodies just to get through some preseason games.

Elijah Lee, Linebacker

When he was waived, the Browns made it pretty clear they wanted Lee back. A risk that paid off in the end, the Browns get one of their biggest special teams contributors back, who also happened to play backup middle linebacker throughout the preseason. He put up some good tape in that position as well.

Porter Gustin, Defensive End

It seemed like Porter Gustin might get claimed off of waivers, but he managed to get through to the practice squad, which is good news for the Browns. Gustin is athletically fantastic and still only 24 years old.

He fits a similar mold as Takkarist McKinley, but has yet to translate his athleticism into production. Gustin is another player who contributed on special teams last season.

Jordan Franks, Tight End

With both Stephen Carlson and Connor Davis on injured reserve, it did not make sense for the Browns to carry four tight ends on their active roster. Franks made some plays in the preseason, but he just wasn't there yet, so getting him on the practice squad makes a ton of sense for both sides. The Browns can activate a fourth tight end if they need one.

Jojo Natson, Wide Receiver/Punt Returner

It wasn't a huge surprise for Natson to make it through waivers. There aren't many teams that want to dedicate a spot to a punt returner. The Browns get their backup to Demetric Felton. And should they not feel confident in Felton for whatever reason, they could active Natson for a game.

Curtis Weaver, Defensive End

The Browns were really happy with the work Weaver put in to change his body after recovering from the injury he suffered that got him to Cleveland in the first place. This gives him more opportunity to keep trying to improve physically as well as with his technique.

Ja'Marcus Bradley, Wide Receiver

First Reported on Cleveland Browns Daily (@Browns_Daily)

Bradley bears similarities to Rashard Higgins and Jarvis Landry. Despite any obvious special traits physically, Bradley just seems to know how to get open and catch passes. He was the team's leading receiver when the Browns lost their top four receivers for the New York Jets game last year due to COVID-19.

John Kelly, Running Back

Kelly had some bright spots in the Browns preseason and can continue to work on the practice squad. Depth there in case one of the players ahead of him go down for any reason.

Nick Mullens, Quarterback

Kyle Lauletta heading elsewhere, the Browns went with potentially a better option if for some reason Mullens had to see the field. Mullens has NFL experience and may not last on the practice squad all season.

Jovante Moffat, Safety

Many thought that Moffat potentially did enough to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Luckily for the Browns, Moffat made it to the practice squad and is a good security blanket if he ever needs called up.

Sheldon Day, Defensive Tackle

Day showed promise this preseason and looked like one of the better tackles on the team at times. Being able to get Day on the practice squad is a win for the Cleveland. A player that can play in the NFL undoubtedly.

Tim Harris, Cornerback

Released in the last round of cuts by the Buffalo Bills, Harris is a defensive back with good length and pretty good athleticism for the position. He posted excellent athletic numbers coming out of the University of Virginia in 2019.

David Moore, Guard

Moore was an undrafted rookie out of Grambling that signed with the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers waived him and he was claimed by the New York Jets before they released him, allowing the Browns to get him to the practice squad.

Moore is on the shorter side at 6'1 5/8" but is dense, listed at 320 pounds. He weighed in at 330 pounds at pro day where he posted pretty solid explosion numbers.

BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

