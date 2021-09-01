Sacramento students stranded in Afghanistan: 'Some' of 27 kids 'may be in transit' out of country
"Some" of the estimated 27 students from Sacramento who were stranded in Afghanistan as of Tuesday after U.S. troops left Kabul "may be in transit" out of the country. The San Juan Unified School District, where the students and their 19 families are from, told Fox News on Wednesday that the numbers of students stuck in and leaving Afghanistan "continue to change rapidly."www.foxnews.com
