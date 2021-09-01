General Motors And Telus To Bring 5G Automotive Connectivity To Canada
General Motors has partnered with Canadian wireless network operator Telus Mobility to bring 5G connectivity to its vehicles across Canada by 2025. This new partnership aims to achieve the same goal as GM’s recently expanded partnership with American wireless carrier AT&T, only north of the border in Canada. This represents the first time GM has selected a domestic communications company to provide connected-vehicle services for Canadian customers. Service for the current 4G system found in its Canadian OnStar-equipped vehicles is provided by AT&T.gmauthority.com
