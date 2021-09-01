Cancel
Doom Patrol Season 3: Full Trailer Released Online

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has released the official trailer for Doom Patrol's third season, which is set to debut later this month on the streaming service. The critically-acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series is set to introduce a number of new characters, including Michelle Gomez (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Madame Rouge and the eccentric DC villains Monsieur Mallah and the Brain. This season introduces time travel to the show, which feels like it's just begging for a crossover with The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow at this point. Like, how many wacky super-teams made up of C-list superheroes can you have if they never interact? We kid, of course. Unless somehow they can make it happen, in which case we fully endorse the thing, and totally called it, and you heard it here first.

