Modernizing Critical Infrastructure Requires Security Transformation

The global cyber security market accounted for US$ 161.2 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 352.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.3%. Cyber security and protection of internet-connected systems including data, software, and hardware against cyber intrusions and attacks undertake greater significance in today’s digital changing landscape. The major players in cyber security market are focused on the product up gradation and establishing partnerships to operate in emerging markets. The demand for real-time solutions and services to safeguard and maintain data, information, program, and networks is projected to boost the global cyber security market in the forecast period.