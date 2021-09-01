Cancel
Modernizing Critical Infrastructure Requires Security Transformation

By Del Rodillas
paloaltonetworks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's only mid-year and already 2021 has proven to be a watershed year of attacks on critical infrastructure (CI). The successful cyber attacks on Colonial Pipeline, JBS USA Holdings Inc. and the Oldsmar water treatment plant have caused global CI organizations to be on higher alert than they already have been to protect their running operations. Furthermore, CI organizations are also anticipating a tighter regulatory landscape as evidenced by the Transportation Security Administration's cybersecurity mandate for owners and operators of pipelines.

