On August 16, 2021 the City Council adopted Ordinance 126421 to add more flexibility for the types of uses allowed to occupy storefronts in downtown, including the Pioneer Square Preservation District, and in South Lake Union. This flexibility will apply on certain streets where the allowed uses are limited. This legislation is part of the City’s overall downtown revitalization efforts. The legislation will complement the revitalization efforts by changing the code to make it easier to fill vacant storefronts. The legislation will become effective in mid-September 2021, 30 days after the Mayor signs it.