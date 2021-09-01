SE Iowa Man Accused of Harassing, Stalking, and Blackmailing Victim
A southeast Iowa man faces several charges stemming from multiple occurrences that include harassment, stalking, and blackmail. 45-year-old Benjamin Jones of Floris has been charged with second-degree attempted burglary (Class D felony), extortion (Class D felony), second-degree criminal mischief (Class D felony), first-degree harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), and stalking (aggravated misdemeanor).ottumwaradio.com
Comments / 6