Chevron: offshore Gulf of Mexico facilities appear to be undamaged after Hurricane Ida

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp on Wednesday said its offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico appeared to be undamaged after Hurricane Ida. The company also said it began redeploying personnel to assess the damage to its offshore facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from Hurricane Ida and to restore production, when possible.

"Fourchon terminal and Empire terminal and their related pipeline systems remain shut-in," Chevron said in statement www.chevron.com/media/updates, adding that it continued to conduct post-storm assessments at its other onshore facilities. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)

EnvironmentPhys.org

Miles-long Gulf oil spill after Ida investigated by Coast Guard

Federal authorities are responding to a 14-mile-long oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico discovered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office. The spill, which consists of a 4-mile black sheen and a 10-mile rainbow sheen, is located in federal waters off Port...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. oil output creeps back after Hurricane Ida - regulator

HOUSTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - About 88%, or 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production and 83%, or 1.8 billion cubic feet per day, of natural gas output remains shut in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico following shutdowns more than a week ago due to Hurricane Ida, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Hurricane Ida aftermath includes oil spill in the Gulf

Talos Energy is responding to an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico that was discovered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The Houston independent offshore producer on Saturday said it was notified Tuesday of an oil spill located two miles off the coast of Port Fouchon, La., where the Category 4 hurricane made landfall last weekend. The company on Wednesday deployed two oil recovery ships equipped with booms and skimmers, and is sending a lift boat with diving equipment to investigate the spill.
Environmentgcaptain.com

Crew From 177 Production Platforms, 6 Rigs And 4 DP Rigs In the Gulf of Mexico Have Been Evacuated

NEW ORLEANS — Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) activated its Hurricane Response Team as Hurricane Ida made its way through the Gulf. The Hurricane Response Team is monitoring offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf as they evacuate platforms and rigs in response to the storm. The team works with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until operations return to normal and the storm is no longer a threat to Gulf of Mexico oil and gas activities.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Satellite images show ‘substantial oil spill’ in Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida, report says

An oil spill spanning at least 10 miles has been captured by satellite imagery in waters off the Louisiana coast.Crews are working to clean up the spill, described as “substantial” by experts, which was seen spreading away from the major oil and gas hub of Port Fourchon. Images of the expanse of oil were picked up on Thursday by space technology companies Planet Labs and Maxar Technologies.Hurricane Ida, which wreaked havoc when it made landfall on Sunday, hit Port Fouchon hard, highlighting how vulnerable the region’s fossil fuel infrastructure may be to increasingly intense, global warming-linked storms.The spill is...
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Exxon taps oil reserves after Ida stops Gulf output

Exxon Mobil Corp. is tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help revive gasoline production in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida left much of the devastated state's refining and oil production offline. Authorization to take 1.5 million barrels of crude from the government's emergency stockpiles came after President Joe Biden said...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Ida-hit oil industry port sustains less damage than feared

A critical port that serves as the primary support hub for the Gulf of Mexico’s deepwater offshore oil and gas industry sustained less damage from Hurricane Ida s direct hit than initially feared and should be back to working operations “in the near future," a port leader said Thursday.Ida knocked out Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish and hobbled the oil and gas industry. But Chett Chiasson, executive director for the commission that operates Port Fourchon, said assessment teams were surveying the damage and “it did not look as bad as I thought.” “The structures are still good, not all...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Exxon borrows 1.5M barrels of crude from U.S. petroleum reserve to fuel Ida recovery efforts

Exxon Mobil has borrowed 1.5 million barrels of crude oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve to fuel recovery efforts in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana. The Energy Department said its crude loan to Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery will help alleviate logistical issues moving crude around southeast Louisiana and ensure the region has access to fuel while they recover from Hurricane Ida. Exxon, which will replace the crude it borrowed, is in the process of starting up its Baton Rouge refinery, which did not suffer significant damage from the storm but is waiting on utilities such as power to be restored. Since August 23, Exxon has provided more than 260,000 barrels or nearly 11 million gallons of fuel to southeast Louisiana.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Shell Returning Workers To GOM Oil Platform

Shell redeploying workers evacuated due to Hurricane Ida to the Enchilada/Salsa asset but around 80 percent of its production in the Gulf of Mexico is still offline. Supermajor Shell has started redeploying workers evacuated due to Hurricane Ida to the Enchilada/Salsa asset but around 80 percent of its production in the Gulf of Mexico is still offline.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Biden opens 80m acres in Gulf of Mexico for oil drilling in wake of climate-driven Hurricane Ida

Environmentalists are going to court over the Biden administration’s sale of oil leases in the Gulf of Mexico after yet another climate-driven hurricane has devastated the region.The Department of Interior announced last week that it is opening up 80 million acres for oil and gas drilling. The government estimates that the sale will produce 1.12 billion barrels of oil over the next 50 years. Earthjustice, an environmental legal non-profit is leading the action on behalf of a number of conservation groups against Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.The environmentalists argue in...
Environmentenergynews.us

Aerial images show post-Ida oil and fuel spills throughout Gulf

HURRICANE IDA: Aerial survey imagery shows what appears to be a miles-long oil slick near an offshore rig in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida, while a telltale rainbow sheen is visible near Louisiana port facilities, oil refineries and shipyards. (Associated Press) ALSO:. • Roughly a million homes and...

