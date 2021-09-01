Cancel
City Announces Labor Day Closings

By Kyle Smith
ottumwaradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity officials have announced the closings and changes to city services for the Labor Day holiday. Monday, September 6th is the state and federal Labor Day holiday. City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall, Ottumwa Cemetery, the Ottumwa Public Library, Ottumwa Water and Hydro, the Ottumwa / Wapello Recycling Center and Landfill.

