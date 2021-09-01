City Announces Labor Day Closings

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver plans to shut down Civic Center Park, as early as Wednesday, due to crime, safety, sanitation and a host of other issues. (credit: CBS) “It’s not safe to walk through the park,” said Scott Gilmore, Deputy Executive Director of Parks and Recreation, during a phone interview Tuesday morning with CBS4. “We need to take back the park,” said Gilmore, noting several violent incidents in and around the park recently. He told CBS4 the closure would likely last at least two months, but could go longer. (credit: CBS) The city has closed down the “signature park” before for similar issues. Gilmore said rodent issues continue to plague the park as people leave food strewn around the area, bringing out rats. He said the park’s camera system would be upgraded during the closure to “cover the whole park.” Additionally, Gilmore said turf would be restored, trees will be rehabilitated and a plan will be put in place to keep park rangers in Civic Center park “nonstop.” Gilmore said city administrators were still working on fencing and other issues but the plan is to close the park on Wednesday.