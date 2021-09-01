Cancel
Brooklyn Hip Hop Producer Kota The Friend Talks Family, New Music and Expansion of Flight Night to the Global Stage Showcasing Indie Artists

By eastnewyorknews
eastnewyork.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s never been confusion as to the honesty of Brooklyn’s Kota the Friend, even when it comes in the form of swagger. On pristine new single ’96 Bulls, he claims in a potent final verse, (“I’m a unicorn in my industry”). This line reverberates with indisputable truth as Kota approaches the rap game with distinctive artistic humility, and allegorical commercial independence. The mythology of Kota grows each time he distances himself from the historically discriminatory and greedy clutches of record labels, each time his lyrics plainly edge a listener toward the crusade for simplicity, clarity, and inner peace. With Kota the Friend at the helm, internal serenity feels achievable. And what’s more is he provides palpable, relatable solutions for our everyday struggles: love and loyalty to family, finding peace through nature and personal space, self-reflection, embracing and subsequently discarding flaws.

