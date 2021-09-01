‘The Talking Dead’ Texarkana Cemetery Tour Returns This Saturday Night
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents another event in their series of living history cemetery tours, "The Talking Dead" returns this Saturday night, September 4. The Talking Dead is a series of Texarkana area historic cemetery tours with a narrator and live-action actors playing the parts of some of the people buried there. This Saturday night's event will take place at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, on Hwy 67 a little North of the airport.kkyr.com
