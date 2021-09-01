Cancel
Yarmouth, ME

Yarmouth may give final OK to 24-unit apartment complex plan

By William Hall
mainebiz.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe town of Yarmouth may give the final go-ahead Wednesday for a 24-unit apartment complex that would be the largest addition of rental housing there in decades. The Sweetser Village Apartments would consist of two three-story buildings, each with 12 units and 11,500 square feet of space, and a 42-space parking lot. If the Yarmouth Planning Board approves major subdivision and site plans, developer Paul Peck hopes to have the apartments built next spring.

