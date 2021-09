Alexander Oxland-Chamberlain has hit the highest of highs and the lowest of lows during his four years at Liverpool to this point. He has scored some important goals for the Reds, including a couple of absolute bangers in the 2017/18 campaign against Manchester City in both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. He has also lost almost two whole seasons worth of games through injury. Entering his fifth season with Liverpool, the new father took some time to reflect back on his Liverpool career thus far, and his new role as a mentor to some of the young starts coming through the ranks.