JOYCE I. TENNANT

mcbeacon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce I. Tennant, 60, of Rinard Mills, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at home. She was born at Marietta, on April 3, 1961, a daughter of Donald and Shirley Wallace Howell who survive of Rinard Mills. Joyce was a registered nurse and was a member of the Pleasant Ridge...

