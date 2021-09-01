Cancel
Hospital Association calling for moment of silence next Tuesday for covid victims

By Staff report
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 6 days ago
Nurse Jesse Phelps, left, works on a COVID-19 patient as a family member looks on at East Alabama Medical Center in the intensive care unit Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Opelika, Ala. The medical center faces a new influx of COVID-19 patients as the pandemic intensifies. Julie Bennett | AP Photo

Next Tuesday, Sept. 7, at noon, the Alabama Hospital Association is calling for a statewide moment of silence to remember the more than 12,000 Alabamians lost from COVID-19.

All Alabamians are encouraged to participate from wherever they are that day in remembering not only those who have died, but also those who are currently suffering with COVID, the families of those affected and the healthcare workers caring for them. Hospital staff and physicians from across the state will be participating, along with places of worship the Sunday before.

“The Delta variant is causing unprecedented devastation and grief in Alabama,” said Donald E. Williamson, MD, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “We had hoped that we’d be in a better place this fall, but our hospitals are full, and families across the state continue to deal with tremendous loss. Our dedicated healthcare workers are under incredible physical and emotional strain, yet still are giving all they have to care for their patients. Likely, all of us know someone who has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, and we would like to take a moment to pause and remember these individuals.”

To date, Alabama has lost 12,283 individuals to COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. “Seeing the dramatic loss of lives and the awful sickness caused by the virus has been extremely challenging for our hospitals and their staff and physicians, and we thought it might be helpful and healing for us all to have a few collective minutes of silent reflection and prayer,” added Dr. Williamson. “We urge others across the state to join us on Tuesday.”

The Cullman Times

The Cullman Times

Cullman, AL
