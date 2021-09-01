COVID’s Messing With Our Plans Again, But This Time It’s Different
Flashback to September 2020. I was sitting in this same chair, looking at a similar computer, and canceling our flights to Japan. It’s September 2021 and once again I had to cancel our flights to Japan. Just like last year, I’ve known the trip wouldn’t happen for a while but I waited as long as possible to pull the trigger on actually going to the airlines’ websites and asking for a refund. Fortunately, airlines have made the process as painless as possible with only a few clicks needed to undo hours of finding the perfect flights.yourmileagemayvary.net
