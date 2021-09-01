Cancel
Bachelor's Houston penthouse wows with art, Moet vending machine and more

By Diane Cowen
Houston Chronicle
Cover picture for the articleFiyyaz Pirani’s taste in art is eclectic, from a hyper-realistic sculpture of a security guard to a framed photo of a glamorous nude model sitting on a live lion. There’s a Veuve Clicquot fire hydrant by street artist Plastic Jesus and a series of Donald Martiny abstract pieces that look like three-dimensional single brushstrokes of thick paint.

