Bachelor's Houston penthouse wows with art, Moet vending machine and more

As cofounders of skin-and-body-care company Beekman 1802, Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell are the ultimate multi-hyphenates: best-selling authors, television personalities, farmers, and artisanal goat-milk purveyors to name just a few. It’s perhaps no surprise then that the couple’s home is as layered and dynamic as they are. “Our design style is a true attraction of opposites,” explains Brent. “We embrace a high-low look and a juxtaposition between the past and the present.” Their expansive Sharon Springs, New York, farmhouse has given them plenty of space to let that aesthetic play out. Located on what is known as Beekman Farm and built in 1802 (hence their company’s name), the Georgian-Federal structure was begging for some TLC when the pair first laid eyes on it more than 20 years ago. Together, Josh and Brent devised a plan to bring the home back to life and put their own spin on it.