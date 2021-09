Firefighters shared video Monday of bystanders rushing to rescue two people from a burning car on Interstate 8 in San Diego County, KTLA sister station KSWB reported. Lakeside Fire Protection District said its units responded to a car fire on I-8 westbound just east of Lake Jennings Monday night. Before firefighters got there, a passerby captured the tense moments when bystanders worked to rescue two elderly people from the burning car.