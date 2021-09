Walmart just announced it’s planning to hire 20,000 workers ahead of the holiday season. Not to work in its stores, mind you. They will be what the retailer calls supply chain associates. These are jobs in distribution and fulfillment centers — order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers and the like. In an economy plagued by broken supply chains, Walmart says it’s more important than ever to keep its supply chain “robust.” This might be a challenge.