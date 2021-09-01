12 Movies To Watch In September: ‘Card Counter,’ ‘Eyes Of Tammy Faye’ & More

Making it in the A-list roles is every actor’s dream, but not many get that chance. Most of the people holding significant positions in offices and other industries have at some point lied to get ahead. Others have to work their way out and put in the work, while others try a lie that works for them. Lying to get your resume considered has been going on for many years. Even the A-list actors adjust their resumes to fit the role they want to cast. The situation is worse in the Hollywood world. Getting an acting role in Hollywood is a dream of many upcoming and existing actors. Several actors who play significant roles lied at some point in their life. And that’s how they have managed to be iconic. Check out these lies that gave you your idol character.