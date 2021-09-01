Cancel
New Milford, CT

New Milford marks International Overdose Awareness Day

By WLAD Newsroom
 6 days ago

New Milford has marked International Overdose Awareness Day. New Milford created the position of Community Care Coordinator to provide assistance to those addicted, including services to help them combat the disease and give direct support to those addicted and their families. Mayor Pete Bass called this a proactive approach that has helped in the reduction of overdoses in New Milford. The town is also continuing to train Town Employees and residents for use of Naloxone which can prevent the loss of life due to overdose.

#Drug Overdose#Naloxone#Mayor Pete#Wlad Newsroom New Milford#Town Employees
