Area police caution drivers to potential flooding from Ida

There is a high risk for excessive rainfall from the remnants of Ida. Redding Police are cautioning that considerable to significant flash flooding may occur through tomorrow morning. Greater Danbury area emergency management teams ask that motorists not move any barricades that are put up to block flooded roadways as they are there to protect drivers from potentially getting stuck. Easton Police caution that trees may fall due to already saturated ground. Motorists are reminded to never cross a flooded roadway or attempt to drive over or under down trees or wires.