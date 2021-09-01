Redding Police urge motorists to pay attention as new school year starts. Today was the first day of school for Redding students. Police are stepping up patrols along bus routes and reminding drivers that there will be frequent stops as students board and disembark. Drivers face a nearly $500 fine for failing to stop for a bus with red lights flashing and its stop sign extended. This applies regardless of direction of travel. Redding Police are asking parents to take time to talk with children about their safety, and the dangers of being in the roadway. Kids are reminded to wait for the school bus at a safe distance from the road so that they are not in danger of being struck by passing vehicles. Children should never enter the roadway, even if their bus has stopped to pick them up, until they have made sure that traffic has stopped in both directions.