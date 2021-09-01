Cancel
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 14 Low “Lipstick”

By Sneaker News
sneakernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Brand has been combining women’s focused colorways with an extra layer of storytelling to its releases, adding even more dimension to the brand’s efforts to further appeal to the lady sneakerheads. This upcoming Air Jordan 14 Low draws perhaps the firmest of lines with its backstory as this sultry black/red colorway is actually inspired by lipsticks and cosmetic necessities that women rely on for a night out on the town. While the exterior covers that heritage Chicago Bulls look with a black/red colorway and sporty speckling on the midsole, the insole could detract male interest as it features a pattern of red lips on the left insole. It’s quite the clever placement, however, considering that design detail is invisible to the eye when worn on the streets.

