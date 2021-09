Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS) results show that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.87%. “Economic growth and the acceleration in inflation have moderated in the last month, giving the markets comfort and leading to a stabilization in mortgage rates,” says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Heading into the fall, home purchase demand is stable, home sales remain firm and above pre-pandemic levels, and inventory of unsold homes is tight but improving modestly. These factors will allow for home price pressures to ease over the remainder of the year.”