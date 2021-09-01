Cancel
Obituaries

Duane William Biehler

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuane’s life began on April 8, 1935. The son of William C. and Thelma (Glenn) Biehler, he was born in Delavan, Kansas. He graduated from Herington High School with the class of 1953. He started out as a brakeman for the Union Pacific Railroad. He farmed and had chemical training...

Liberty, NENews Channel Nebraska

Duane K. Fisher

Duane K. Fisher was born inside of his grandparents’ home in Liberty, Nebraska in Gage County on. October 9, 1934. He lived and went to kindergarten in Wymore, Nebraska. World War II began, and the family moved to Omaha as his father began work building the B-29 bombers and flying “light” planes. Duane went to “Lincoln” grade school on South 10th St. in Omaha until World War II ended. During this time, Duane learned to pilot and fly planes at the Council Bluffs airport. All agreed he was a good pilot, but at 9 years old he was too young to get a license. During this time in Omaha, Duane was baptized in the 1st Christian Church. The family later moved to Liberty, Nebraska where his father bought a business and taught flying at Summerfield Kansas airport and Duane finished grade school and high school there in Liberty. While in Liberty, he met and fell for a “country girl”, Neva, who began high school one year behind Duane. After several failed attempts, Duane finally caught Neva’s attention and things progressed from there. Duane had many different old cars in those days. None cost over $50.00, and some of them cost as low as $5.00. In fact, he taught Neva how to drive in a 1929 Oakland Pontiac that he acquired for $20.00.t He worked as a farm laborer to earn money until he graduated and then he went to work in a factory in Beatrice, Nebraska and saved up money so he could get Neva to marry him when she graduated. She did both. They married on May 23, 1953. Duane and Neva lived in several apartments and houses in Beatrice and then moved to a home near Filley. Nebraska in the 18 years Duane worked at the factory. During this time Duane attended seminars in Cleveland, Ohio for Lincoln Electric and a seminar in New York City for Linde Welding Company. Duane became a traveling repair welder, welding supervisor, etc. for the factory. He taught adult education welding and served as an industrial advisor to the Nebraska trade school in Milford, Nebraska. Duane then went to work as a welding inspector and quality control person at Fort Calhoun Nuclear Plant. This plant finished and Duane went with the same company to Kilona, Louisiana as a welding engineer and heat treat supervisor. These 2 power plants were oil and gas fired. After those 2 plants completed, Duane worked for a short time on the Alaska pipeline while the family lived in Blair, Nebraska again. He then went to work for a different company, building 2 coal fired power plants and family moved to Evansville, Indiana. This company used Duane as Q.C. in Quad City nuclear plant work at Princeton, Indiana, Rockford Illinois, and other work until he saw the opportunity to come back to Nebraska working for the engineer at the Nebraska City coal fired power plant. As that job completed, his company landed a contract maintaining and repairing in all the Omaha Public Power plants. Duane hired the labor and supervised the work. He kept this job through several contractors and even worked as a supervisor at the nuclear plant at Brownsville. He then retired in Union, Nebraska after living in Nehawka for several years, finally living in Union for many more. Duane and Neva traveled in a motor home for several years and made many friends in Mississippi and other states as they went south for the winters. Duane’s health progressively got worse, and he passed away at 86 years of age. Duane was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother, as well as his wife of over 66 years, Neva Fisher in 2019, and his oldest Son Garold Fisher in 2021. He leaves behind two younger sisters, Laurel Havilacheck of Lawrence Kansas, and Sue Svanda of Nehawka, Nebraska, his children Cheryl Ann Fisher, Lewis Glenn Fisher, Lewis’s wife Chris, and Garold’s wife Angela. 10 grandchildren, Heather Fisher, Shawn Fisher, Samantha Neiderhouse, David Fisher, Ryan Fisher, Clayton Bossung, Kay Fletcher, Joni Henderson, Tina Altman, Nikki Britt, four step grandchildren Everardo Castillo, Oliver Castillo, Ivan Gayton, and Claudia Castillo. Many great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Norton, VACoalfield.com

DANA STEVEN CARTER

Dana Steven Carter “Steve”, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer at Norton Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Steve loved the Lord and fought the good fight. He was deeply loved by his family. He was...
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

James Barker, 95

James William Barker, 95, died on Aug. 5, 2021. Born on June 14, 1926, in Oak Park Hospital to William Russell Barker and Mary Wilhelmina Heidelbach, he was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Forest Park and attended elementary school there as did his future wife, one grade behind him. She wasn’t on his radar then. He graduated from Proviso East High School in 1944 and promptly enlisted in the Navy, figuring he’d have a bunk to sleep in. He served through World War II on the West Coast. Although he felt he didn’t deserve credit for serving in the war because he never fired a gun, he served honorably.
Johnston City, ILdailyjournal.net

James L. Mason

James L. Mason, 87 years old, died on August 20, 2021. He was born at Johnston City, Illinois on July 5, 1934 to Leon and Pauline (White) Mason, one of three children, James Leon, Marjorie Marilyn, and Gerald Edward, both who preceded James in death. He was baptized at the First Christian Church in Johnston City.
Front Royal, VAroyalexaminer.com

Rachel Burke Keener (1915 – 2021)

Rachel Burke Keener, 106, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverton United Methodist Church with Pastors Marc Roberson & James Boyette officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
TribTown.com

Richard Ellis Johnson

Richard Ellis Johnson, 78, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed from this life to his eternal life on August 9, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1943 in Patoka, Indiana to Ellis and Margaret Beck Johnson. After graduating from Patoka High School, Dick attended Vincennes University and finished his Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Indiana State University. He spent 35 devoted years teaching middle school and coaching girls and boys athletics at Greensburg, Seymour, and Princeton, Indiana. Dick is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Barbara (Babs) Johnson, three children, David, Ellen, and Becky, granddaughter Gabby, and daughter-in-law Jen. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Jerry Redman, Judy Miser, Martha Nell Clouse and Kate Davis and by his brother, Bruce Johnson. At age twelve Dick chose Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Patoka United Methodist Church, until moving to Indianapolis in 2016 when he transferred his membership to Center United Methodist Church. Supporting missions programs was important to Dick, particularly Gospelink and Wheeler Mission Ministry in Indianapolis. Favorite pastimes were following St. Louis Cardinal baseball and IU basketball.
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Linda L. Besson Cochran

Linda L. Besson Cochran, 83, Mentone, passed at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. Linda was born on April 12, 1938, in Warsaw, to the late William Earl and Leona (Leininger) Besson. She was raised by her father, and after her mother’s passing her step mother Lela. She married on May 20, 1961 in Mentone, to William “Bill” M. Cochran, who preceded her in death on March 15, 2018.
Pulaski, VANRVNews

Blankenship, John Gregory

John “Greg” Gregory Blankenship, age 61 of Pulaski, died after a lengthy fight Friday, August 7, 2021. His fight on earth was getting boring so he thought to himself, “What would Chuck Norris do?” So, he decided to ask Jesus for an arm-wrestling match. And regardless of the results, he is a winner.
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

Debra Lynn Ellis

NATCHEZ — Memorial visitation services for Debra Lynn Ellis, 64, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on August 14, 2021, in Natchez, will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entrance without it. Visitors will be rotated out if it appears to be getting overcrowded in the chapel area. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.
edgertonenterprise.com

MARILYN SMITH

Funeral services for Marilyn Smith, 75, of Pipestone, Minn., were held August 5, at the Christian Reformed Church in Pipestone. Interment was in the New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone. Marilyn Joy Smith was born to Henry W. and Henrietta (Pater) Spronk on June 5, 1946, in Pipestone, Minn. She was...
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Edward Lloyd Howard

Edward Lloyd Howard, 72, of Seymour, passed away on August 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. He was born in 1949 to the late Edward H. and Dorothy E. (Cronquist) Howard in Rhode Island. Edward was the retired owner of Seymour Auto Supply and Ed’s Golf Carts. He moved around often since his dad was an officer of the United States Navy. The place he spoke of the most was Kwajalein Island (Marshall) Islands. While there, they hunted shells and loved the beach life. The family settled in Seymour after his father retired from the Navy. Ed went to work for his father at Seymour Auto Supply for many years until he purchased the business from him.
Fairmont, WVThe Dominion Post

Tripp Clayton

Tripp Marshall Clayton, beautiful baby boy of Chelsea Nicole (Swiger) Clayton and Tyler Ray Clayton, gained his little angel wings on Saturday Aug. 14 2021, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, David and Tammy Swiger; paternal grandparents, Debbie and...
Lamar, MOLamar Democrat

DAVID KINCAID

LAMAR- Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Milford Christian Church for David Douglas Kincaid, 79, Lamar, who died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Konantz Warden Funeral Home. Donations may be made to the Milford Christian Church. Condolences may be left online at...
Sparta, WIthecountyline.net

Pamela Rae Eaton

A beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Pamela Rae Eaton, passed away peacefully in her sleep Aug. 15, 2021. Born to Gilbert Phillip “Chuck” Liefke and Alice Marie Liefke, in Sparta, Wis., on Sept. 10, 1943, she grew up in Wilton. After being crowned prom queen at Wilton High and graduating...
Grand Ridge, FLjacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson

Mrs. Peggy M. Johnson of Grand Ridge, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Monday, August 9, 2021 in Chautauqua Health and Rehabilitation Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida. Mrs. Johnson was a member of the Saint Rose African Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from River Valley Nursing Home...
Johnson County, INRepublic

Don Kimery

Don R. Kimery, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, in the early morning hours on Sunday August 8th 2021. He was born October 9th, 1928, in Johnson County Indiana to Ralph and Clara Kimery, the oldest son of twelve siblings. He served his country in the Korean War. In addition...
Fulton Sun

Matthew Douglas Johnson

Matthew Douglas Johnson, 35, of Fulton, was called to his heavenly home on August 16, 2021, following a valiant battle against cancer. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on August 24, 1985, to Grover C. Johnson III and Laura Gail (Ward) Ponder. On July 7, 2007, Matthew married Jennifer L. (Hoell) Johnson who survives his passing. Matthew was a strong believer in God and had a solid relationship with Jesus. Even when he had questions, he knew God was big enough to handle them. Matt tried hard to reflect Christ's character in his daily life as a husband, father, friend, and human. Matthew was a proud father. He loved being with his kids; biking, adventuring, playing board games, video games, and sharing his love for movies and music. He was selfless enough to allow his wife to work out of the home and made it his top priority to be home with his kids. He was very blessed by his military career and proud to be a Marine. Following his time in the service, he earned his Bachelor's degree in Business, but kept continuously learning. Matthew was a black belt in karate and enjoyed teaching at the YMCA. He was a certified handgun instructor, taught learn-to-carry classes, and was adamant about gun safety and firearms education. Along with collecting firearms, he enjoyed building them. Matthew worked part-time at Modern Arms to feed his love for guns and the firearm industry. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Jennifer and their children, Gabriel Aldrick, Timothy Brennan, and Lauragwen Adelaide "Addie"; parents, Grover C. Johnson III (Mary) of Osage Beach, and Laura Gail Ponder (Ed) of Russellville; brothers, Grover C. Johnson IV of Osage Beach, and Ryan Ponder of Whiteman Air Force Base; sisters, Amanda Wilbers (Kyle) of Taos, Vicky Wieberg (Bryan) of Russellville, Beth Groll (Dustin) of Osage Beach, and Colleen Jansen (Curtis) of Bonnots Mill; paternal grandmother, Leona Johnson of McGirk, and maternal grandparents, Glenda Rose of Russellville, and Ronald and Linda Ward of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews. Matthew was preceded in death by brother, Aaron Ponder; and grandparents, Grover Johnson II, and Ralph Rose. A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Woodcrest Chapel in Columbia, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to KCA School Building Fund, Mercury One, Operation Underground Railroad, The Nazarene Fund, and Hostetter Ministries, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251. The family encourages friends and family to leave their stories of Matthew at www.maupinfuneralhome.com to be shared with his children.
Nashua, IAmanchesterpress.com

Larry and Carol Gilson

Larry and Carol Gilson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. Larry Gilson and Carol Holtz were married Aug. 26, 1961 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They have three children: Eric (Carol), Brad (Cindy), and Greg; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Help them celebrate on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021...
Murfreesboro, TNwgnsradio.com

Jonelle Prince Passed Away

(MURFREESBORO) Our community lost an involved and caring leader with the passing of Jonelle Prince on Tuesday (8/17/2021), just 3 days after her birthday. Visitation will be 10:00 o'clock this coming Friday morning at Jennings & Ayers (820 S. Church St.) until 1:00PM in the afternoon. The funeral service is at 1:00PM Friday afternoon at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Murfreesboro Lions Club, First Baptist Church, MTSU Foundation, or a charity of your choice. CLICK HERE to read the entire obituary.

