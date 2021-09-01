Duane William Biehler

Duane K. Fisher was born inside of his grandparents’ home in Liberty, Nebraska in Gage County on. October 9, 1934. He lived and went to kindergarten in Wymore, Nebraska. World War II began, and the family moved to Omaha as his father began work building the B-29 bombers and flying “light” planes. Duane went to “Lincoln” grade school on South 10th St. in Omaha until World War II ended. During this time, Duane learned to pilot and fly planes at the Council Bluffs airport. All agreed he was a good pilot, but at 9 years old he was too young to get a license. During this time in Omaha, Duane was baptized in the 1st Christian Church. The family later moved to Liberty, Nebraska where his father bought a business and taught flying at Summerfield Kansas airport and Duane finished grade school and high school there in Liberty. While in Liberty, he met and fell for a “country girl”, Neva, who began high school one year behind Duane. After several failed attempts, Duane finally caught Neva’s attention and things progressed from there. Duane had many different old cars in those days. None cost over $50.00, and some of them cost as low as $5.00. In fact, he taught Neva how to drive in a 1929 Oakland Pontiac that he acquired for $20.00.t He worked as a farm laborer to earn money until he graduated and then he went to work in a factory in Beatrice, Nebraska and saved up money so he could get Neva to marry him when she graduated. She did both. They married on May 23, 1953. Duane and Neva lived in several apartments and houses in Beatrice and then moved to a home near Filley. Nebraska in the 18 years Duane worked at the factory. During this time Duane attended seminars in Cleveland, Ohio for Lincoln Electric and a seminar in New York City for Linde Welding Company. Duane became a traveling repair welder, welding supervisor, etc. for the factory. He taught adult education welding and served as an industrial advisor to the Nebraska trade school in Milford, Nebraska. Duane then went to work as a welding inspector and quality control person at Fort Calhoun Nuclear Plant. This plant finished and Duane went with the same company to Kilona, Louisiana as a welding engineer and heat treat supervisor. These 2 power plants were oil and gas fired. After those 2 plants completed, Duane worked for a short time on the Alaska pipeline while the family lived in Blair, Nebraska again. He then went to work for a different company, building 2 coal fired power plants and family moved to Evansville, Indiana. This company used Duane as Q.C. in Quad City nuclear plant work at Princeton, Indiana, Rockford Illinois, and other work until he saw the opportunity to come back to Nebraska working for the engineer at the Nebraska City coal fired power plant. As that job completed, his company landed a contract maintaining and repairing in all the Omaha Public Power plants. Duane hired the labor and supervised the work. He kept this job through several contractors and even worked as a supervisor at the nuclear plant at Brownsville. He then retired in Union, Nebraska after living in Nehawka for several years, finally living in Union for many more. Duane and Neva traveled in a motor home for several years and made many friends in Mississippi and other states as they went south for the winters. Duane’s health progressively got worse, and he passed away at 86 years of age. Duane was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother, as well as his wife of over 66 years, Neva Fisher in 2019, and his oldest Son Garold Fisher in 2021. He leaves behind two younger sisters, Laurel Havilacheck of Lawrence Kansas, and Sue Svanda of Nehawka, Nebraska, his children Cheryl Ann Fisher, Lewis Glenn Fisher, Lewis’s wife Chris, and Garold’s wife Angela. 10 grandchildren, Heather Fisher, Shawn Fisher, Samantha Neiderhouse, David Fisher, Ryan Fisher, Clayton Bossung, Kay Fletcher, Joni Henderson, Tina Altman, Nikki Britt, four step grandchildren Everardo Castillo, Oliver Castillo, Ivan Gayton, and Claudia Castillo. Many great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.