BATB 12 Bracket Update!

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo months ago, we revealed the bracket for BATB 12 and DOUBLED the skaters to 64. They said it couldn’t be done… and they weren’t totally wrong: Due to scheduling conflicts, a pandemic, and other circumstances beyond our control, we’ll need to slightly tweak our Round 1 rollout and swap out a few skaters.

