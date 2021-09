Yogurt is a great proxy for studying packaging with several constraints. It must stay fresh, so it's got a cold chain constraint. Unlike many dried foods or other products, it needs impermeable barriers. It has a much higher level of packaging associated with it than a bag of potato chips. And, as a product, consumers are constantly searching for the right variety of yogurt, creating a high churn and exploration rate, which leads to a lot of waste, including the packaging and the yogurt itself. Additionally, it's quite popular with families, a group that is often interested in sustainability.